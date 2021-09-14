Advertisement

Warner Bros. has roped in Keegan-Michael Key for its upcoming movie Wonka, which will serve as an origin story for Willy Wonka, the main character in Roald Dahl’s famous children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The movie ‘Wonka’, will explore the upbringing of the man who grows up to create a candy wonderland later in life, before Charlie, the golden tickets, and the enchanted factory crammed with sweets and amazement.

According to Variety, Keegan-Michael key will feature alongside Timothée Chalamet in the movie. Whereas Timothée is all set to depict the titular role of Willy Wonka, but details surrounding Keegan’s role and the all-around plot are still under wraps. Meanwhile, it’s safe to say that the story will take place before the world-famous factory was even on Wonka’s radar.

As Keegan Michael-Key has been set to join the cast in Wonka, let’s go down the lane and know that Roald’s 1964 sugar-coated children’s book has been the topic of various huge adaptations. Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp have both put their spin on the whimsical chocolatier in 1971 classic and the 2005 Tim Burton take, respectively. Netflix is also presently creating an animated show based on Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Wonka will be directed by ‘Paddington’ director Paul King and produced by Harry Potter‘s David Heyman. Production for the film is all set to begin in September, and it’s a long time coming. The project has been in development since 2016 and is finally making paces towards slamming the big screen. Aside from Keegan Michael Key and Timothée Chalamet, the rest of the cast for Wonka remains a huge mystery as the world hidden behind the chocolate factory’s massive gates are yet to open up for us. Key’s role in the movie is the most awaited surprise!

