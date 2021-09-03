Advertisement

Fans are super excited to experience Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer Dune on a big screen, but for that everyone has to wait a little longer. The Call Me By Your Name star has been happily promoting his latest film, however, during a recent interview, Timothee compared Dune with Harry Potter.

The Denis Villeneuve directorial is the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s ground-breaking bestselling book. Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As wicked forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in the existence of a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential, only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

In the past, Dune has been compared to Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings and George Lucas’ Star Wars, surprisingly Dune’s lead star Timothee Chalamet compares his latest outing with J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series. Talking to Deadline, Timothee explains, “It was nerve-wracking from the announcement. The fans of the book, and the fans of the David Lynch version, the computer game, and everything, there’s so much love and strength of feeling. And so much of our pop culture and films and books have been derived from Dune, and all the philosophy in the book.”

Timothee further adds, “I’ve been shocked to learn how many people have a next-level connection to the book. I compare it to how our generation grew up with Harry Potter, and that one makes sense to me.”

Both Dune and Harry Potter have their shares in the pop culture world, however, David Lynch’s 1984 version of the Dune was a box office dud, while Harry Potter was successful in every aspect. Now, makers are expected to create the same magic as the Wizarding World and provide fans with a masterpiece for which they are eagerly waiting.

Dune is directed by Denis Villeneuve and the screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth is based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert.

