Jennifer Aniston recently took her Instagram account to post some aesthetic pics! where she flaunts her curls as she poses for some images in her recent photoshoot. The images show off the actress in formal black attire. She won many hearts of her fans through her new stunning post.

Aniston’s recent post has already garnered more than 900k likes. As she, Captions her recent post as “something’s coming,”.

Jennifer Aniston has made sure to keep all of her fans super excited for her upcoming project. Most of her fans are speculating that the actress is all prepped to launch her new make-up line. In the comments section, fans have been calling her ‘Gorgeous, ‘beautiful’, and are stating that they are ‘ready’ for the big surprise.

On the work front, Jennifer’s ‘The Morning Show’ has also released the official trailer of its Season 2, in which Aniston’s Alex Levy battles the unhealthy work culture of their media house. This is supported by Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson, Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass’ Charlie Black, Nestor Carbonell’s Yanko Flores, Karen Pittman’s Mia Jordan, among others.

Season 2 of The Morning Show is scheduled to release on September 17 on Apple TV.

What do you this Jennifer Aniston have for her fans in the box? Can you guess the surprise already? Tell us in the comments below.

