Patty Jenkins who directed Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 put her heart and soul into the movie that was made for the big screen extravagance. But the pandemic had different plans and the movie watching pattern went for a toss. In no time the hybrid release was born, meaning the movie would release in the theatres and on a streaming platform on the same day and date. Jenkins, who is an advocate for the theatres, dissed this idea and has been expressing her dismay with it.

The filmmaker, who is next directing Cleopatra – that also stars Gal, has always been associated with movies made for the theatres. Her next alongside Cleopatra include Wonder Woman 3 and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Recently the filmmaker while talking about the release of WW84, said it was detrimental to her movie. Opening up about it again now, the filmmaker is calling out the movies made directly for the streaming. She says they are fake. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, talking about it, Wonder Woman 3 director Patty Jenkins said, “I think this is such an interesting period of time because this pandemic struck right when we were at a moment when we were debating this issue anyway. It has been very easy for a lot of people to use the pandemic as an argument pro-something that some of the industry was already trying to do, which is day-and-date.”

Wonder Woman director explained, “The truth is, I have thought there was a big misunderstanding of the theatrical industry going on for a long time. In my view, the theatrical industry was always booming and can always be booming if it has diverse content, appeals to all age groups and is a wonderful experience.”

Patty added, “And in my lifetime, I have watched diversity of content plummet. You can have six theatres in town, even in Los Angeles, and they’re all playing the same three movies. Quality of the screens has gone way down. I’d say 80% of the time I go into the theatres, the volume is at a 6 or a 5. The streaming industry has proven that it wasn’t true that adults didn’t want to go see dramas, and that people didn’t want to go see documentaries. They do want to see those all things. I’m going to fight right by your side to keep my films in the theatrical experience and I’m excited for us to bring back the theatrical industry on the other side of this.”

