A decade ago, Gal Gadot first wore the Wonder Woman costume and we didn’t even know when she made her place in our hearts. Over the years, after proving her mettle in ensemble vehicles, Warner Bros found her strong enough to have a standalone series. Born out of love and women power was the WW trilogy. While the third film in the series is confirmed and is in pre-production, Gadot, in a way, has confirmed it to be a closure to Diana Prince’s tale.

The Amazonian Goddess will be ruling Wonder Woman 3 directed by Patty Jenkins and also the actor is on board as the producer. Recently celebrating the anniversary of the release of the first part, Gal hinted that the third would be a closure to the Diana Prince arc. In this case, someone has to take over the mantle and become the new superhero. And seems like Warner Bros have already found one, and she has a Brazilian connection. Read on to know everything about this exciting update.

If you are aware, the latest reports had that Warner Bros have already planned an exit for Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince and the entry of the new Wonder Woman who will take over the mantle. It was said that The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, will introduce the new Amazonian Goddess, and she will take her story ahead from there. Though there was no confirmation, the latest update on We Got This Covered say it will be Yara Flor. Want to know who she is? Read on.

As per the comics, Yara Flor is the Brazilian Wonder Woman who comes from the year 2030. Which makes her entry only possible through The Flash, as it is about a multiverse and time travel. There is no confirmation on the same, but the buzz around it is strong. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot with time has closely worked with Patty Jenkins to make Wonder Woman an epic saga.

WWW84 released last Christmas, and soon after WW3 was announced too. Stay tuned as we bring to you more updates about this, and everything else from the entertainment world.

