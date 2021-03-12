Wonder Woman 3 was announced just a few days after the release of the sequel that was much awaited and saw multiple delays. It didn’t come as a surprise when Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot stood high with wide smiles and said the third part is on. But what the grapevine has now might surprise you, borderline even shock till an extent.

For Gal Gadot is now sits on the throne of one of the most successful Hollywood actors reached there due to Wonder Woman. The Jenkins directorial is till date considered to be the best World War saga to have come out from the DC Mills, there was a lot to offer. Unlike the sequel WW84, which did bring an audience but with mixed reviews and half-hearted satisfaction. Making its way to mainstream headlines is the big buzz today. Read on.

That did not stop DC from announced Wonder Woman 3 after Wonder Woman 1984’s criticism. It was said that Patty Jenkins will direct and Gal Gadot will turn Diana Prince yet again. But if the report in We Got This Covered is to go by, the DC Gods seem to have thought of a different plan. If intel Grace Randolph is to go by, the makers are planning to rope in Zack Snyder to direct the threequel. Yes, you read that right. While it anyways looks unbelievable, the intel says the buzz is strong.

However, Patty Jenkins has already signed a contract, and if there is a shuffle in filmmakers, she will have to be paid a huge amount. Meanwhile, there is also an anticipation of how the fans of the franchise will take this news since Wonder Woman has always stood for representation.

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder is gearing up for his Cut of Justice League. The filmmaker and his tug of war with DC also make it seem unlikely that they would want him to get on board for Wonder Woman 3.

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

