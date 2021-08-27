Advertisement

The outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe has made the world learn new ways. The biggest change for the world of films across the globe is the Hybrid release format. DC was the first to take HBO Max in partnership and release their films simultaneously. The first movie to follow the same was Gal Gadot’s much anticipated Wonder Woman 1984, that was waiting in the release lobby for a very long time. Now director Patty Jenkins is criticising the release format.

Wonder Woman 1984 was one of the most awaited films before it had released. The movie was Gal’s second solo outing and had a lot riding on it. When it released, it was a new format and turned out to be a successful venture taking the pandemic into consideration.

But now, Patty Jenkins, who has been against the new format, said it was detrimental to the movie. Read on to know everything you should about the same and what Jenkins exactly has to say.

As per Deadline, Patty Jenkins took the moment at ComicCon 2021 to address her dismay with the release of Wonder Woman 1984. She while talking about it said, she wants her films to be made for the big screen and the hybrid format has only brought losses to the Gal Gadot starrer. “It was detrimental to the movie,” Jenkins said. “I knew that could have happed. I don’t think it plays the same on streaming, ever. I’m not a fan of day and date [digital releases] and I hope to avoid it forever.”

The Wonder Woman 1984 director went on to clarify that she is okay with making shows for streaming but the idea of directing a movie for a limited-service will never lure her. However, the Gal Gadot starrer that released in the hybrid format managed to earn $166 Million worldwide, which is a big amount for a movie that released amid the pandemic.

