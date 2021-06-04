It isn’t a small thing for a female-led superhero film to have a trilogy and a successful one. The Amazonian Goddess, Wonder Woman entered our lives a decade ago, but only in 2017 did she got her standalone recognition. While we are now approaching the third film in the series, Gal Gadot has decided to tease us and also celebrate 4 years of Diana Prince.

Advertisement

It was in 2017 when Wonder Woman hit shores and was applauded not just by fans and audience but also by the critics. Gal Gadot stepped in the shoes of the character customised by Patty Jenkins and gave the DC universe its crown jewel, which they don’t hesitate in investing. The second part also hit the big screen amid the pandemic and managed to grab similar attention. Read on to know what Gal has to now say on the anniversary.

Advertisement

Wonder Woman 1984 may have not got reviews and accolades as its predecessor did, but that is clearly not stopping Warner Bros from putting their money in a third part that is being shaped up by Patty Jenkins and team. Amid that is Gal Gadot who has decided to celebrate 4 years of the Amazonian Goddess Diana Prince with a sweet note and a part 3 tease. With it, she shared a video too.

In her tweet, Gal Gadot remembered how the film came out 4 years ago and changed her life. She promised her fans that they will always do everything to tell the story of this iconic character. “Wonder Woman came out 4 years ago and changed my life.. Thank you all so much for the love, I’m forever grateful for this amazing opportunity and I promise we will always do everything to keep and tell Wonder Woman’s story in the best way possible. Love and Peace! #WonderWoman3,” Gadot wrote.

Wonder Woman came out 4 years ago and changed my life..Thank you all so much for the love, I’m forever grateful for this amazing opportunity and I promise we will always do everything to keep and tell Wonder Woman’s story in the best way possible.

Love and Peace!#WonderWoman3 pic.twitter.com/ULbIfgeO7I — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the grapevine has that Wonder Woman 3 will be set in the present times and it will be fun to see the makers blending the character in real-time.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Slumdog Millionaire’s ‘Jai Ho’ Was Shot On The Beats Of A Shah Rukh Khan Song But Was Replaced Later On

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube