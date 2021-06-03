Ever since HBO Max released the Friends Reunion episode, that’s all that the fans have been talking about. We are still not over it and debating in our minds if ‘Ross and Rachel – really were on a break?’ Haha! The director Ben Winston is opening up on how the first ten minutes of the reunion episode got almost cancelled by a network executive.

The reunion episode aired on May 27, 2021, and fans went gaga all across the globe looking at Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow after 17 long years.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, director Ben Winston revealed that a network executive called the first 10 minutes of Friends Reunion ‘Boring’ and said, “There is one outtake that I would like to try and put out there that I didn’t have time for. It’s a Bright, Kauffman and Crane’s story of how the opening titles came to be. An NBC executive saw the show and said the first 10 minutes were boring. It was just six people sitting around in a café talking. “This isn’t good enough. Unless you change it, you’re not going to make air.” So, they decided to do like a fast, funky, opening titles to R.E.M.’s ‘Shiny Happy People’”.

Ben continued and added, “And they cut the highlights of them doing silly faces and dancing around and gave it back to that network executive. The only thing that they changed was the title sequence. They wouldn’t have ever gone to air with R.E.M. It was just for the purposes of showing the network executives. I have little things like that I found out but I couldn’t put in. Maybe I’ll speak to HBO Max and see if we can release some of those little stories.”

Well, we couldn’t have imagined a better Friends Reunion. Thanks, Ben Winston!

