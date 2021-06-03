Jennifer Lawrence always manages to create a stir with whatever she does publicly. Well, that’s just one of the cons of being such a popular celebrity. Back in 2018, when the actress appeared at the photocall for Red Sparrow, she was criticized for wearing a Versace plunging neckline dress in the cold and called the critics ‘se*ist’ and ‘ridiculous’.

The photocall took place in London and along with Lawrence, director Francis Lawrence, Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Irons also attended the event.

A headline by Independent that read ‘This picture of Jennifer Lawrence sums up what it’s like to be a woman in Hollywood’ also created a stir in Tinseltown. Slamming the critics later in a Facebook post, the Red Sparrow actress called the claims ‘se*ist’ and ‘ridiculous’.

Helen Lewis of the New Statesman tweeted her picture with a caption that read, “True equality means either Jennifer Lawrence getting a coat, or Jeremy Irons having to pose for a photocall in a**less chaps.”

In her Facebook note, the actress wrote, “Wow. I don’t really know where to get started on this ‘Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold’ controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.”

The Red Sparrow actress continued and added, “This is se*ist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Overreacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues.”

Jennifer Lawrence urged people to “get a grip” and further clarified that her outfit was entirely her choice. “Everything you see me wear is my choice,” the actress said. “And if I want to be cold, THAT’S MY CHOICE, TOO!”

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence slamming the critics? Tell us in the comments below.

