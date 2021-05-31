Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most successful actresses in the West. Back in 2016, the Oscar-winning actress apologized to fans for her ‘b*tt scratching’ story on ‘sacred rocks’ in Hawaii. The Red Sparrow actress had to issue an apology on Facebook later, clarifying her stand.

Advertisement

The incident took place when she was shooting for The Hunger Games in the US state.

Advertisement

Talking to BBC’s Graham Norton, Jennifer Lawrence said, “You’re not supposed to sit on them because you’re not supposed to expose your genitalia to them.”

The X-Men actress continued and added, “I, however, was in a wetsuit for this whole shoot so – oh my God, they were so good for b*tt-itching. One rock that I was b*tt-scratching on ended up coming loose. It was a giant boulder and it rolled down this mountain and almost killed our sound guy.”

Jennifer Lawrence concluded the story by saying, “His whole station got destroyed, it was a huge dramatic deal and all the Hawaiians were like ‘Oh my god, it’s the curse’. And I’m round the corner going, ‘I’m your curse – I wedged it loose with my a**’.”

Her interview went crazy viral on the internet and more than 1.3 million people watched it on Facebook and it was shared by BBC One’s account.

Netizens then demanded the actress to apologise for the incident and her remarks on the same. A user Arghya Ghosh commented, “Weird to see how perspectives work, I mean it’s funny to her because she doesn’t belong to that culture. I mean if you destroy a historical or cultural site, it’s pretty much a crime,” as reported by BBC.

Marcia Ogasawara, from Hawaii, said she didn’t find anything funny about her story, and said, “If she left the part of it being sacred out, then I wouldn’t care; but knowing native Hawaiians built that for some significance and her talking like it’s not a big deal, it’s very disappointing.”

Later, Jennifer Lawrence issued an apology on Facebook that read –

“From Jen to the Internet.

I meant absolutely no disrespect to the Hawaiian people, I really thought that I was being self-deprecating about the fact that I was ‘the curse’, but I understand the way it was perceived was not funny and I apologise if I offended anyone.”

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence scratching her b*tt on sacred rocks in Hawaii? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder Maker Taika Waititi’s Viral Intimate Pics With Rita Ora & Tessa Thompson Have Left Marvel Heads Upset?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube