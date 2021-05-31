It isn’t a hidden fact that Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot become one of the most hatted celebs on the Internet overnight. Thanks to her comments on the Israel-Palestine Unrest, and her stand leaning towards the former as per netizens. Her comment brought her under the fire for the controversial weightage of it. But now if the latest updates are to go by, Warner Bros did try to do some damage control.

For the unversed, actors and influencing people across the globe spoke about what happened and continues to happen between Israel and Palestine. Gal Gadot also happens to be one who did speak about the unrest. But her comments were soon labelled Zionist. Not just that, some have even accused her of fuelling and aiding Israel’s violence against Palestine. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Now if the reports in We Got This Covered are anything to go by, Warner Bros had advised their Wonder Woman Gal Gadot to pull down her tweet, as it leads to a wrong impression. But as per Daniel Richtman, Gal refused to do so and said she stands by her words and no pressure can make her change that. That does not mean anything is wrong between her and the studio.

Meanwhile, talking about the unrest, Gal Gadot had written, “My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbours deserve the same.”

“I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.” Gal Gadot concluded the tweet.

