Joe Lara, the actor who is best known for the role as Tarzan in the TV series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures is no more. The star – along with his wife and a few others – passed away after the plane they were travelling in crashed into a lake this weekend.

The private jet took off Saturday (May 29) from Smyrna Airport, just outside of Nashville and was reportedly headed toward Palm Beach, Florida. Read on for more news about the accident and the death of all those on board.

As reported by TMZ, besides Joe Lara, his spouse – Christian diet guru Gwen Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah were also abode the private jet (said to be a Cessna 501). As per reports, all the deceased were locals and part of the same church.

The small business jet Joe Lara and co were travelling in reportedly crashed into Percy Priest Lake at around 11:00 am local time on Saturday. This accident took place shortly after taking off from the Smyrna, Tennessee airport said Rutherford County Fire & Rescue (RCFR) said on Facebook.

As per a CNN report, The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed seven people had been aboard the plane. Hours after the crash was reported, the operations switched from search and rescue to recovery efforts. On Sunday afternoon, RCFR said on Facebook that recovery operations had found “several components of the aircraft as well as human remains” in a debris field about half a mile wide.

Joe Lara gained fame as the human raised by apes. He first played Tarzan in the 1989 TV movie Tarzan in Manhattan. He then reprised the role for a total of 22 episodes in Tarzan: The Epic Adventures (1996-’97).

Besides playing Tarzan, Joe also starred in other action/fantasy projects, including Steel Frontier, Sunset Heat, Gunsmoke: The Last Apache, American Cyborg: Steel Warrior, The Magnificent Seven, Baywatch, Tropical Heat and more. Lara quit acting in 2002 to pursue a career in country music.

Lara married Gwen Shamblin in 2018. The deceased couple leaves behind three children. Joe was 58 and Gwen 66 at the time of death. May the souls of Joe Lara and the others who passed away with him rest in peace.

