The Friends reunion special released on Thursday, May 27, but the fever surrounding it isn’t dying down anytime soon. While fans are still not over it, one of the show’s leading lady, Courteney Cox and her real-life friend Ed Sheeran shared a sweet moment that is sure to make you watch the much-loved sitcom again.

In the video, Courteney and Ed, who have been friends since 2013, the duo are seen acing the ‘The Routine’ steps until the very end. While in the OG, featuring Cox’s Monica and David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller, Courteney lands in her onscreen brother’s arms; here, the two instead tumble to the ground. Check out the video below.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Courteney Cox captioned it, “Just some routine dancing with a friend… @teddysphotos #ReRoutine” Ed Sheeran too shared the media clip on his Insta page with a funny Friends caption. He wrote, “Had a reunion of our own this weekend @courteneycoxofficial #theroutine #iknow #friends4eva #obviouslybetterthanross”

Both Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeren received tons of comments on their fun ‘The Routine’ video. Kaley Cuoco of The Big Bang Theory wrote, “This is EPIC.” Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney has a question that passed through my mind too – “How long did that take you guys to learn?!??” Tan France commended them on their hard work by writing, “This is amazing!!” For the fabulous ending, Ryan Tedder commented, “Neeaaaaaarly perfect mate.” Many more stars also dropped in hearts and likes on the videos.

In the video, Friends’ Courteney wore a half-sleeved black tee along with a pair of matching jeans and black and white sneakers. Ed kept it simple and rocked a white tee, blue jeans, a brown jacket, and red sneakers.

Talking about Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran’s friendship, the duo met in 2013 thanks to a common. That same year, Sheeren spent three months in Cox’s Malibu beach house to write music. For those who do not know, Ed played cupid when he introduced Courteney to now-fiance, Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid.

What are your thoughts on their ‘The Routine’ re-creation?

