Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest names in the West right now. The Joy actress has done some incredible films including Silver Linings Playbook, X-Men franchise and Serena to name a few. Lawrence was also one of the victims who was assaulted by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

We all remember when Harvey bragged about sleeping with the actress and said, “I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar.”

Back in 2018, Jennifer Lawrence filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein for performing oral s*x in front of her and repeatedly m*strbating in front of her. Not just that, the Hollywood mogul also threatened her to ruin her career in the industry if she had objected.

Lawrence denied Harvey’s s*xual claims and said, “My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein. I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women,” as reported by Variety.

According to the lawsuit filed by Jennifer Lawrence, Harvey pushed her to the ground and took off his underwear and began performing oral s*x and the actress started sobbing. The producer then asked, “Do you even want to be an actress?,” as the suit mentioned.

Earlier in 2018, during an interview with CBS’ Bill Whitaker, the Silver Lining Playbook actress revealed how she felt about Harvey’s s*xual abuse and harassment allegations and said, “What he did was criminal and deplorable and when it came out and I heard about it, I wanted to kill him. The way that he destroyed so many women’s lives. I want to see him in jail.”

For those of you who don’t know, multiple women accused Harvey Weinstein of s*xual and harassment conduct including A-list actresses like Kate Beckinsale and Cate Blanchett.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s statement against the producer? Tell us in the comments below.

