Netflix’s new flick Don’t Look Up is a project that has the world looking at it as it is being shot in several parts over the past couple of months. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, the film is a starry affair and it is given that the fans cannot wait for an update after update and this will have some viral effects. Following the same, some new pictures from the set of the film have gone viral and they have Lawrence and Chalamet indulged in a lip lock like no one is watching. Read on to know everything you should and do not miss the viral pictures.

Advertisement

If you are a fan, you already might have been jealous of either Jennifer Lawrence or Timothée Chalamet looking at the candid bloomy and breezy pictures of the two. In the viral photos that the two are kissing, we can see Lawrence sporting a reddish hair colour, giving all the Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind vibes. It is not the only image. Scroll below to know more and the pictures.

Advertisement

Clicked in Boston, the pictures have Jennifer Lawrence dressed in a leopard print jacket with her red hair. Timothée Chalamet on the other hand is sporting simple denim with an olive green jacket and paired with a baseball cap. Apart from the picture that two can be seen kissing each other, in other stills they can be seen talking to people and each other.

the kiss between timothée chalamet and jennifer lawrence is hot …girls power ✌️💙 pic.twitter.com/smzLECpc9i — musetta – timothée chalamet daily (@Musetta_May) February 8, 2021 soo.. jennifer lawrence and timothée chalamet didn’t fall completely in love with each other after this kiss? reason 368483 why i could never be an actor pic.twitter.com/OePDfFjl24 — char 🍑 (@ftchalamet) February 9, 2021 Jennifer Lawrence Passionately Kisses Timothee Chalamet On The Set Of Their New Movie — See Pics https://t.co/onq5lCJ3Al pic.twitter.com/6uRvSK6mdy — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) February 8, 2021

The pictures from the Adam Mckay directorial come out just a day after the news of Jennifer Lawrence getting injured on the sets broke. For the unversed, the actor’s eyelid got cut in a balanced explosion that happened on the set of Don’t Look Up. As per the portal, a source said, “An explosion was set up for a stunt in which glass shatters. “It was a stunt in which the glass was supposed to shatter – but it injured her.”

In Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence plays an astronomer who embarks on a tour to warn the world about an asteroid fast moving towards Earth and Leo accompanies her.

Must Read: Michael Jackson Used To Fake Having S*x With Lisa Marie By Using Underwear & Perfume?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube