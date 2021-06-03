The Friends fever isn’t dying down anytime soon. The reunion special, The One Where They Get Back Together, premiered last week, but we are still nostalgic about it. With the craze for the sitcom still high, an old magazine spread predicting how the show’s leading stars would look in 20 years is doing its round on social media.

In this 2004 article, the magazine predicting what Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) would look like two decades later. Even though it’s still a couple of years for it to complete 20 years, we have to say they were way off.

First going viral on Reddit, this picture shows what the magazine assumed the lead cast of Friends would look like. The double-page spread from Star Magazine (yup, they are the ones who made the prediction) had the headline, “Friends: 20 years later! What they will look like.” Its subtitle reads, “The year is 2024: Do you know who your friends are? Star uses computer magic to foresee their futures.” Check out the pic here and let us know what you think of that in the end.

First up is Friends’ David Schwimmer (Ross Geller). The 2004 magazine gave him grey hair and a receding hairline. The caption they had accompanying his pic read, ‘may go grey by age 57, but he won’t lose any of his boyish charm’. They were pretty off the mark as the reunion episode showed us that he still has some thick black locks.

As for Jennifer Anniston (Rachel Green), the publication predicted she would look a little ‘puffier’ than she did when the show premiered. While her facial structure was totally off the mark, they did get one thing right – her ‘great hair’.

As for Friends’ Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), she too received some puffiness on her face along with her gorgeous locks turning grey. We have to say they got one thing right – she’s stylish to date.

For Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), the magazine may have been off with their look, but their caption is absolutely true. She’s still flashing that cute smile.

Like David Schwimmer, Friends’ Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) was also given thin grey hair with a receding hairline. Take a look at the reunion episode, and you will see how off the mark they are.

Last but not least is Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani). We have to say out of the six, only he looks somewhat like what the magazine predicted almost 20 years ago. They said he would ‘remain every bit a ladies’ man at 56′ at we all know he is.

Also, check out these comments this picture has got on Reddit. While one user writes, “Could it be any more wrong?” another one comments, “Oh my god look what they did to our Jenny.” A third user noted, “Welcome to the world of technology in 2004. Since then graphics and software have greatly increased.” Another wrote, “This is horrifying. Wtf. Whoever made this did the Friends dirty!”

Take a look at their recent pic and compare it for yourself

From 1-10, how off was this magazine's prediction in 2004?

