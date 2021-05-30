We all clearly remember the time when Gal Gadot became Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman, in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, for the first time. There has never been a moment she looked back and only became glorious with each passing day. But just like all the happy stories do end, Diana and Gal may also have to part ways from each other as per the birdies.

So far after appearing in the Dawn Of Justice, Gal Gadot has so far played Wonder Woman in 2 standalone films helmed by Patty Jenkins. Apart from them, she has appeared in two ensemble Justice League projects, the Joss Whedon version and the Zack Snyder cut. Now she is set to reprise Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 3, and if the reports are to be believed this might turn out to be the last time she dons the costume. Read on to know everything about this sad update of the day.

If the tipster at We Got This Covered are to be believed, Gal Gadot is parting ways from Diana Prince after Wonder Woman 3 that is being shaped up at the Warner Bros headquarters. Daniel Richtman says she has decided to play the superhero she has engraved her name on for the last time now.

If this happens to be true, the actor is successfully following the footsteps of Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans who left the mantle of Iron Man and Captain America after a decade of playing them. By the time WW3 comes out, Gal will also be a decade old in the DCEU.

However, one cannot dismiss the speculation calling it impossible. Gal Gadot in the past while talking about Wonder Woman 3 had cryptically spoken about closure for Diana Prince. The actor while talking about the film had said that the world wants to see the third film, but she wants to see a nice closure to the saga. Talking to the same portal, she had said, “We’ll have to wait and see. You want to see the third movie, I want to see the third movie, too, to have a nice closure.”

