It seems like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drama is way beyond the legal premises. Last year, we witnessed JD lose the libel trial against The Sun over the ‘wife-beater’ claims. In order to hit back, the actor after multiple trials, have finally been able to start an enquiry over the $7 million donation by his ex-wife.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Johnny recently sued American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to find out the truth about the $7 million sum that Amber said she would donate to two charities. According to the Fantastic Beasts actor, it was actually Heard’s then-boyfriend Elon Musk, who made the payment.

Advertisement

Amidst the new legal move, there have been reports floating that Amber Heard is being investigated for perjury in legal case against Johnny Depp. It was being said that the Aquaman actress is being investigated for allegedly faking injuries and a crime scene during an incident that took place at her & Johnny’s LA house in 2016.

However, her legal team has quashed all of these reports. Elaine Bredehoft, one of Amber Heard’s lawyer, told Radar Online, “The statute of limitations for perjury in California is three years and has long since expired, so an investigation, much less charges, much less a conviction, much less jail time, are impossibilities”

Elaine even mentioned that Los Angeles Police Department has also “repeatedly denied there’s any investigation of Amber Heard,” adding that the department “does not even investigate perjury ever.”

LAPD has also confirmed made by Elaine Bredehoft.

The lawyer also accused Johnny Depp and his team of “trying to stir up the press and prejudice a future jury.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the legal battle!

Must Read: Nick Jonas Chose Kevin Over Joe To Break The Accident News To Priyanka Chopra Jonas: “It Was A Test Of A Lot Of Things”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube