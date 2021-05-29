While the lockdown has left us all stranded in the four walls of our houses, a ray of hope is that a lot of Batman content is waiting on the other side of the tunnel. We all know Michael Keaton is all set to reprise his Cape Crusader in The Flash, and he might share screen with Ben Affleck’s version of Bruce Wayne. But it looks like Keaton is more interested in joining another Cape Crusader.

For the unversed, the new Batman in the making and all set to grace the big screen is Robert Pattinson. The actor is playing the new version of the Gotham saviour in Matt Reeves directorial. If the latest update is to go by, Michael Keaton is also excited about Pattinson just like we are and now wants to share the screen with the actor. Below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

As per the latest update in We Got This Covered, Michael Keaton has now expressed his wish to work with Robert Pattinson. As per the Intel of the portal, Keaton wants his Batman to meet Robert’s Batman in the DCEU and share screen space with him. There is no update if the actor has approached the studio with the idea or not. But it is the same intel that had confirmed Ben Affleck’s return to the DCEU for the portal.

Meanwhile, Michael Keaton is reprising Batman in The Flash alongside Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck after 3 decades. There is no confirmation whether Affleck and Keaton will share the screen or not. But it is exciting anyhow. However, talking to Jimmy Kimmel about reprising the role in the past, Michael had said he can’t confirm.

Later talking about still keeping the costume and wearing it, Michael Keaton said, “I will slip into it now and then,” the actor joked. “If I’m just feeling insecure, I’m just slipping into the suit and it makes me feel a whole lot better. I’ll walk around the neighbourhood a little bit. When things around here get a little bit nervous-making, I just put the suit on and boy, do things straighten the f*** up.”

