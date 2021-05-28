Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most phenomenal actors in Bollywood. His journey in the industry is nothing short of an inspiration to many. But do y’all know that the Sacred Games actor has been to jail once? Yes, we aren’t kidding.

Back in 2019, during an interview, Pankaj revealed that he has been to jail for a week because he was a student leader and was protesting for a movement.

As reported by India Today, Pankaj Tripathi revealed this during an interview and said, “Main student politics mein tha aur ek movement ke tehet andolan mein jail gaya tha.”

Since Pankaj Tripathi had nothing to do in jail, he developed a reading habit and worked on his imagination.

“Aapko jail mein khane mil raha, sab kuch theek hai, lekin aap bahar nahi jaa sakte. Aur mujhe humesha bahar ka sound sunayi deta tha. Railway track tha Beur jail ke peeche. Jo train guzarta tha, mujhe lagta tha, ‘Yaar, yeh green colour ki train hogi ya lal hogi? Rajdhani hogi ya passenger hogi?'” Pankaj Tripathi said.

The Sacred Games actor conluded, “Aap sun sakte ho aur kalpana kar sakte ho. Ek baaraat guzri thi ek baar, mujhe yaad hai. Aur main sochne laga ki, ‘Dulha ghode pe hoga ya car mein hoga?'”

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Kaagaz which was directed by Satish Kaushik and produced by Salman Khan. His performance in the film was critically acclaimed and fans loved him as usual.

He’ll be next seen in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s 83 which is based on 1983’s Cricket World Cup. And later in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey.

Pankaj Tripathi now enjoys a massive fan following and all thanks to his back to back incredible performances on screen.

