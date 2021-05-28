Shang-Chi, The Conjuring 3 & More - 5 Explosive Trailers Of The Most Awaited Hollywood Films!

The second half of 2021 sure seems to be one to remember for cinephiles in India as some of the leading Hollywood filmmakers have set the ball rolling by dropping the much-awaited trailers of their upcoming releases. While some movies are a part of a hit franchise, others have an ensemble cast and gripping narratives. As we eagerly await theatres to open again to witness these grand movies, here are a few celebrated Hollywood trailers like Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, A Quiet Place Part II, Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It & others that have created a stir amongst the fans.

The Forever Purge

“The Forever Purge,” is the fifth and final instalment in the blockbuster horror franchise. The horror saga began in 2013 with “The Purge,” which starred Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey who find themselves hunted during the annual Purge, the one night in which all crime, including murder, is temporarily legal. The haunting trailer sees a gang of domestic terrorists who decide that 12 hours of a Purge is never going to be enough and are hell-bent on carrying on their crimes forever. You surely don’t want to miss out on this one.

A Quiet Place Part II

A sequel to 2018’s Hollywood film Quiet Place, Emily Blunt takes up the job of protecting her children from monsters who get activated by sound. Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, who played Blunt’s kids in A Quiet Place, reprise their roles in the second part, whereas Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are the new additions to the John Krasinski directorial. With the trailer keeping us right on the edge of our seats, we can’t wait to see the series of events unfold when the film releases.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings

With this film, the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces their first-ever Asian Super Hero. Shang Chi is part of Phase IV in MCU. Shang-Chi, master of kung-fu, will be going up against the Ten Rings, and possibly the real leader is known as the Mandarin. Fans also speculate that the Hollywood film could be reaching all the way back in MCU history and connecting Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings to the inception of the universe. Sounds Marvel-ous doesn’t it?

Respect

Respect, by Universal Pictures is the biopic of Aretha Franklin, an American singer, also called as the Queen of Soul. The film stars Jennifer Hudson as Franklin with director Liesl Tommy, who makes her feature film debut with Respect. The story follows her rise from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to international superstardom as a global music icon. So, buckle up boys and girls for here’s a film that’s all set to strike the right note.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Five years after the Hollywood film The Conjuring 2 and two years after their brief appearance in Annabelle Comes Home, Wilson and Farmiga are back for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Rather than investigating another haunted house, this latest tale follows the notorious 1981 murder trial of Arne Johnson. Several months after being present at an exorcism carried out by the Warrens.



