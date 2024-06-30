The original chapter of A Quiet Place franchise was first released in 2018, following its sequel in 2021. The original post-apocalyptic horror movie was directed by The Office alum John Krasinski and the script was written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. While Krasinski also played the lead role in the movie and returned to direct and play a supporting role in the sequel, his wife, Emily Blunt played the lead role in his film.

So far, the franchise has released three chapters including 2024’s A Quiet Place: Day One. While the first two installments were successful at the box office, earning $638.3 million globally together, the third chapter is anticipated to smash at the box office equally. Becoming a trilogy, you can watch A Quiet Place movies chronologically or by their release dates.

The release dates for the three A Quiet Place movies follow a relatively neat pattern, with each installment premiering three years apart since the franchise began in 2018. Originally, the second film, Part II was scheduled to debut in March 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. Despite this, the movies maintain a clear chronological order due to the even spacing between releases.

The timeline of the A Quiet Place series is relatively straightforward, although it does differ from the release order of the movies. The only complication in viewing the series chronologically is that both of the original installments feature prologues set significantly before the main events of each film. However, if you set aside the prologues, the correct chronological viewing order becomes clear. Below is the proper order in which you can watch the movies.

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024)

The third chapter of A Quiet Place franchise is Day One which is basically the prequel to A Quiet Place, starting on the first day of the alien invasion and shifting the action from upstate New York to bustling New York City. It is unclear though if the new movie will include a prologue set significantly before the main timeline or an epilogue set significantly after. However, it appears that the movie will primarily cover the events of a few days or possibly a week following the initial day of the invasion.

A Quiet Place (2018)

A Quiet Place, the first chapter in the franchise follows a prologue that is set shortly after the start of the alien apocalypse, which likely places it sometime after the main events of the prequel. The rest of the movie takes place a full year after the prologue, fitting neatly in chronological order between its prequel and its sequel. Moreover, the trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One explains the timeline, revealing that most of the events in the first two acts occur on days 471 and 472 of the apocalypse.

A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

A Quiet Place Part II, the second chapter is a direct sequel to the original 2018 movie, continuing the story immediately after the devastating events of its third-act finale. The Day One trailer provides additional insights into the timeline of Part II as well, placing the beginning of Part II around day 476 of the apocalypse. However, the sequel’s prologue complicates the timeline, as it takes place on day 1, or at least the first day the aliens reached upstate New York, which was very early in the apocalypse.

What is the Best Order To View A Quiet Place Movies?

To watch all the A Quiet Place movies, the best order is the release order as it will keep the intrigue intact among the viewers and besides, the creators of the movies must have thought something considering the releasing pattern. While Day One depicts the events in the prologue of Part II, each film stands alone, and watching them in the order they premiered provides a richer experience. Additionally, Djimon Hounsou’s character introduced in Part II gains further context in the prequel, making the release order more coherent for viewers.

Where To Watch A Quiet Place Movies?

A Quiet Places movies are produced by Paramount Pictures, but they were theatrical releases. The first chapter of A Quiet Place movies is available to watch on the Paramount streaming service, Paramount+. Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland can watch on Paramount+; it is also available on SkyShowtime, O2 TV, Canal+, and Rakuten TV for viewers globally.

The second chapter, A Quiet Place Part II is available on Paramount+ and Hulu for US viewers. For audiences in the UK, it can be streamed on Apple+. Besides, both movies are available to watch for rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV+, Spectrum TV, and more.

The third chapter, A Quiet Place: Day One released on June 28, 2024.

