Gary Oldman is soon returning as the leader of MI5 service rejects. The fourth season of Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed spy thriller series, Slow Horses, is just around the corner, with Oldman reprising his role as the experienced intelligence officer Jackson Lamb.

The show, based on Mick Herron’s Slough House novel series, follows Lamb and his dysfunctional team of spies who prove to be underdogs while navigating the espionage world and saving Britain from dangerous threats.

When will Slow Horses Season 4 Premiere on Apple TV+?

Slow Horses Season 4 will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024, with a two-episode special. Like the previous seasons, the new installment will also have six episodes, following a weekly release schedule after the premiere. The season finale is expected to air on October 2nd, 2024. Here is the complete release schedule for the season:

Episode 1: September 4th

Episode 2: September 4th

Episode 3: September 11th

Episode 4: September 18th

Episode 5: September 25th

Episode 6: October 2nd

What will Happen in Slow Horses Season 4?

The new season has been adapted from Spook Street, the fourth book in the Slough House novel series. It picks up with a bomb explosion in London, throwing MI5 and the Slow Horses into a risky investigation full of danger and deception. As the team deals with tricky situations, they face threats from both outside and within, making their survival even more difficult. Apple TV+ launched a teaser trailer for Slow Horses Season 4 at the end of Season 3, which teases the stakes getting high for the team. Watch it below:

Who Stars in Slow Horses Season 4?

Gary Oldman reprises his role as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses Season 4. Other actors who are returning to the series include Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge, and Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright.

Additionally, we will be seeing some new faces in the show, as Hugo Weaving joins the cast as Frank Harkness, Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe, Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte, Joanna Scanlan as Moira Tregorian, and James Callis as Claude Whelan. William James Smith has adapted the novel for television, and Adam Randall has served as the director of the fourth season.

