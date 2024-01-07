Slow Horses Season 3 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Chris Reilly, Sophie Okonedo, among others

Creator: Will Smith

Director: Saul Metzstein

Streaming On: Apple TV+

Language: English

Runtime: 6 Episodes, Around 50 minutes each.

Slow Horses Season 3 Review: What’s It About:

Slow Horses is a spy-thriller based on the original novels written by Mick Herron and tells the story of the Slough House, where the rejects from the MI5 end up under the charge of the mysterious, obnoxious, and rude agent Lamb. The members of the Slough House, also known as the Slow Horses, might be rejects, but they still have abilities that make them quite useful, and because of some crazy circumstances, they end up involved in some pretty intense and dangerous cases, even when they are not supposed to.

Slow Horses Season 3 Review: Script Analysis:

Slow Horses is one of those shows that doesn’t slow down regarding quality. Season 1 presented the characters and the premise, which was quite enjoyable.

Meanwhile, Season 2 went all the way in, introducing one of the best spy stories we have seen on television, thanks to complexity and moral conundrum. Now, Slow Horses has reached its third season, and with it, it adds something extra to the formula to keep things interesting.

This season, that little extra is more focused on action set pieces. There are few of these sequences, but they are felt on a show like this because it is not customary to see so much effort inside this universe. This new focus on creating action moments works well with the season’s break-neck pacing, making the stakes feel higher than ever before. For some people, this creative angle might go against the show’s core principles, but at least for me, it makes this third season feel different from the other two.

The only problem would be if the series would maintain or even increase this action-packed angle in season 4, which is now confirmed. We don’t need this show to become something like that, but changing the pace occasionally feels good. This season, the rest of the plot focuses on finding a new MacGuffin named “The Footprint,” a file that could change the world of espionage forever if it falls into the wrong hands. It is a very standard premise, but the twists and turns and the characters’ interactions make the season worth following from beginning to end.

Actually, this season has gone by so far that, at times, it feels like there should be at least one more extra episode to keep all the plot lines and characters in line, and yet, that feeling goes away when the show just wraps everything up beautifully towards the climax. It is hard for a TV series to maintain this level of quality season after season, but having excellent source material and exceptional writers, directors, and actors is doing very well for Slow Horses so far; let’s hope season 4 does the same.

Slow Horses Season 3 Review: Star Performance:

Most people start watching the show because of Gary Oldman’s involvement; it is true; he is just as good as you imagine and an essential part of the show. Oldman’s character, Lamb, steals every scene he is in, as the actor’s presence on screen is just gigantic, and the character itself is written so that he becomes the center of attention wherever he goes, thanks to his peculiarities.

However, if there is an actor that really stands out this season, although in reality she always does, it is Kristin Scott Thomas, one of her generation’s most influential actresses and a giant when it comes to having a presence on screen. In this season, she is as big as Oldman, and her character is so unique that you cannot stop watching her go around doing her thing. It is always great to see someone do something they are good at, and in this case, both Thomas and her character, Diana, are a delight to watch.

Slow Horses Season 3 Review: Direction & Music:

Slow Horse’s presentation has always been one of its most vital assets, and this season, Saul Metzstein comes to the director’s chair to maintain continuity and add a bit more of an edge to some of the scenes. Metzstein’s direction could be described as raw and fast inside the confines of the Slow Horses aesthetic, and yet, it still feels very refined, which is great because the show needs to maintain that aura of mystery that pulls you into the story.

Meanwhile, composers Daniel Pemberton, who recently worked on Michael Mann’s Ferrari, and the musical duo Toydrum do their best to raise the viewer’s anxiety with musical pieces that are both exciting and terrifying at times while also considering the slower moments as necessary. Silence as a tool to accentuate moments is also well utilized and tells us that these guys are indeed professionals of their branch.

Slow Horses Season 3 Review: Last Words:

Slow Horses Season 3 is another excellent spy-thriller story, and Mick Herron, the author of the original novels, should be proud that his stories and characters are being done justice on the little screen. The season just strays enough from past seasons to feel different and keep the audience engaged through the six episodes, which go by fast. Now, we can only wait for season 4 to arrive and see where the characters go next, which, as expected, won’t be a Paradise Island where they can finally rest.

