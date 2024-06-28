The Bear season 3’s Rotten Tomatoes score, while impressive, trails behind the previous two seasons. FX’s acclaimed series centred on a young chef (Jeremy Allen) debuted with a near-perfect score on the critic aggregator website but came a few scores short of achieving a Michelin star.

The show, which premiered in 2022, focussed on Carmy Berzatt’s (Jeremy Allen) journey from the fine-dining world; after his brother’s suicide, he returned to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop. Season 2 saw the young chef transform that shop into a fine-dining restaurant. Jeremy Allen White leads The Bear cast alongside Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson.

The Bear Season 1 holds a perfect 100% score, and Season 2 has a 99% score. However, The Bear season 3, now streaming on Hulu, broke the series high score record, landing 94%.

While the score is still excellent, season 3 fails to live up to the high standards set by its prequels, with Richard Lawson From Vanity Fair writing,” The central premise of the show has not been developed enough to support all this messing around. Storer seems more eager to show us what he can do on a technical level than he is in holding The Bear together as a cohesive, discrete series.”

Meanwhile, Nick Hilton from the Independent was more generous with his review, saying, “To be a victim of your own success requires you to achieve something. And while “Part III” of The Bear (as the show styles it) doesn’t hit the heights of episodes like “The Fishes” or “Forks”, it is still a serviceable frenzy of culinary panache.”

The Bear Season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.

