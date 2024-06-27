The Bear Season 3 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson

Creator: Christopher Storer

Director: Christopher Storer, Ayo Edebiri

Streaming On: Disney + Hotstar, Hulu

Language: English

Runtime: 35 Minutes To 45 Minutes

Chaos cooked to perfection, with a dab of trauma, so much good food, and the characters that are going through sh*t, set against the backdrop of a restaurant trying to find its identity, FX’s The Bear returns with a clean slate and so much at stake after it’s award-winning run. Jeremy Allen White’s star-making performance first appeared in a post-pandemic era. The Bear was suddenly all anyone could talk about. Once in every generation in the TV landscape, a show becomes the flag bearer of representation for a particular industry. Christopher Storer’s dramedy does that for the restaurant industry. It takes you through a journey of appreciating the craft of food and viewing the people we sometimes treat so casually in a realistic and empathetic sense. It is more than a kitchen drama; it is a story of loss, grief, and everything. The Bear Season 3 is slow in its approach as if exploring the five stages of grief, and we, for one, are seated.

In Season of The Bear, Carmy is neurotic; the character arc is so evident, and he might become something he hates. Ayo Edebiri Sydney’s struggles flesh out in front of you; she struggles with leadership and her identity as an artist. Ebon Moss Bachrach is as beautiful as Richie as he deals with his flaws and embarks on a new journey. Sugar And Tina are stars the real stars of the season, with more in-depth storylines and more personal achievements. But, as brilliant as the show is, it sometimes is trapped by its beauty, and the hamster wheel of the plot continues. The characters set goals and try to achieve them throughout the season, but what next? That is also your question because we have entered uncharted territory.

The Bear Season 3 Review: What’s It About:

The Bear Season 3 picks up right after the incidents of Season 2’s gripping finale. But it unfolds in its own time. The makers are in no hurry to reveal the story of the show. The first episode is for the show’s fans. The first episode might not make sense if you just tune into the show. But with all-star cameos, it picks up in episode 2, which is just brilliance chaos. In Season 3, we see more stories centered on other characters, Marcus’s grief channeling into food, Tina’s love for Mickey, and even Nat’s new chapter.

Amidst all the beautiful shots of food, the show suffers under the burden of representation and its identity. The struggle to find the balance between trying something new and staying true to the origin takes a hit, and the flavor takes a hit. Season 3 sees The Beef turn into the Bear and navigates the story of Carmen, Sydney, Richie, and Nat to find closure and move on. It signals a new start and the fear that comes with it. But it is an intense season; their expectations from the show are just a lot.

The Bear Season 3 Review: What Works?

In two words- the food and the people. You are invested in these characters after two seasons of exploring life, life, flavor, and grief. Marvelous casting is one thing that The Bear has been able to achieve. The actors have become synonymous with the character, and even though they have become big stars and have done other projects when they step back in, all you see is them. They shine, struggle, and add zest to the show’s glory and flaws. Jeremy Allen White’s star performances take a hit compared to the show’s other performances, namely Liza Colon Zayas, as Tina gets her much-deserved limelight.

The show is an homage to the art of food and the service industry. Like I said, it is so much more than just pretty food. The Bear stands tall in delivering cinema like you have never seen before. It also did a fantastic job unraveling grief and not shoving it down your throat. There is a lot of anticipation in season 3 that moves beyond just mystery; it’s fear and attachment to these characters. It’s a finding representation of grief and loneliness on the screen for people who might be suffering in silence and get relief when Richie gives a reality check to Carmy or when Sydney takes a stronger position at work. The show thrives on chaos, and it does so beautifully.

The Bear Season 3 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

If you are a fan of the show, everything will work for you because it stems from a place of curiosity about the characters. And that is a bittersweet thing; the show gets trapped in its beauty and greatness. It goes from being exciting to sometimes being more preachy than required. The Bear also takes one step forward and three steps back regarding Carmy’s arc. He is quite literally turning into a love-sick puppy who expresses his frustration with his peers and work. All the progress he was starting to make in season 2 washes away because he is turning into the maniacal chef he hated. The kindness is withering away. I would have liked to see more of Marcus and his grief journey. Sydney’s issues with control and leadership are starting to feel a little stuck, and it feels that she deserves better than to worry about Carmy all the time.

Amongst the beautiful cinematography and the cascading music, most plot points feel half-baked, like they amount to something but don’t have that bite. And that brings us to the question- Did all the glory and the fame take the show’s flavor? Or Has The Bear Season 3 run out of the awe factor?

The Bear Season 3 Review: Last Words:

With a few hitches and glitches, The Bear Season 3 still serves a hot and powerful dish. The show operates at a brilliance that is hard to match and so fresh to watch. However, the slow wave of rollercoasters of emotions and plots can lead the show astray; it becomes too philosophical in Season 3. And quoting Chef Terry here, ‘Every Second Counts’, and maybe the show should use some of its quotes and push itself out of the hamster wheel of what’s next with more solid ground. Ever since the release of The Bear, it has tapped into a niche that is exciting, exhilarating, and stressful. But as much as there are expectations and pressure to deliver, the show delivers an aftertaste that keeps you coming back for more.

All Episodes of The Bear Season 3 are now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar in India and Hulu in the US.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: The Bear Renewed For Season 4 Ahead Of Season 3 Release, Promising Extended Culinary Chaos?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News