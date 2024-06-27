Just like Game of Thrones, the spin-off series, House of the Dragon keeps on adding new characters every season, making it harder for us to remember them all. Now as House of the Dragon Season 2 is preparing for the Dance of the Dragons between the Greens and the Blacks, Alicent Hightower’s kids are the key to making the story.

In Season 1 of House of the Dragon, Alicent Hightower married early to King Viserys I Targaryen and had four children with him. While she hasn’t yet married anyone else, she is romantically involved with Ser Criston Cole in Season 2. As this season focuses on the Targaryen civil war after the fallout between Alicent and Rhaenyra, their kids are very much at the center of it. After the death of Viserys, Alicent’s firstborn son, Aegon, sits on the Iron Throne while Rhaenyra’s children are being killed.

Alicent Hightower and King Viserys had four children as per the books, however, only three were shown on the screen. Their firstborn Aegon is now the King, followed by Helaena Targaryen, with whom he was married to, and then Aemond Targaryen. Their fourth child is Daeron Targaryen, who was absent from Season 1.

Although Aegon sits on the throne, he earned his victory after slaying Princess Rhaenys and her red dragon.

Alicent and Viserys' only daughter is Helaena who is wedded to her own brother, Aegon, which makes her Queen after Alicent Hightower. Aegon and Helaena are then blessed with three children, the twins Prince Jaehaerys, who was murdered in Season 2 Episode 2, and Princess Jaehaera, and their youngest son, Prince Maelor.

On the other hand, Aemond is a ruthless warrior similar to his uncle, Daemon Targaryen. He was named Prince Regent and Protector of the Realm, and he became a valuable soldier in Aegon’s war. In Season 1, Aemond fights off in the Battle of the God’s Eye with Daemon where the latter kills him by stabbing Dark Sister into his missing eye socket.

The youngest child of Alicent, Daeron is expected to appear in Season 2 and is referenced as being at Oldtown with his dragon.

