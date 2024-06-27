Have you ever wondered about the net worth of the cast of reality TV stars, who we don’t know enter the villa to actually find love or get their hands on the cash? Netflix’s reality shows like Perfect Match, Too Hot to Handle, and others are catching up the viewership ratings significantly and we’ve one person in mind who actually caught a lot of attention because of his “playboy” identity.

Harry Jowsey, the 27-year-old social media influencer and fashion model first stepped into reality TV in Heartbreak Island. His recent appearance in The Perfect Match Season 2 has again brought him too much limelight, especially since he became a changed man from what he was before. Let’s learn everything we know about Jowsey.

Harry Jowsey’s Career

Harry Jowsey was raised in Yeppoon, Australia, and gained popularity with his good looks in multiple dating shows. He currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and has a pet dog named Helmet. After appearing in the New Zealand dating show, Heartbreak Island, he was cast in the Netflix show Too Hot to Handle, and later showed off his dance skills on Dancing With The Stars.

Reflecting on his journey from a small screen to an entrepreneur, Jowsey revealed in an interview with Forbes in 2021, “I realized this was exactly what I needed to do. This is how I needed to be. I need to make people laugh and try and help people have that little laugh, whether it’s an escape or they see me as some dumb idiot to look good on TV. “

Aside from his role in reality shows, he also attempted to start his own brand. His career includes him as a fashion model and social media influencer, with 4.3 million followers on Instagram. Jowsey has also collaborated with multiple brands like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger underwear to build his personal brand. Currently, Jowsey has his luxury candle line called The Ritual. He also has his podcast, Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, where he talks about his personal life and appearances on dating shows.

Additionally, he has a clothing brand named Naughty Possums. He is also the co-founder of Kensington Sunglasses, a New Zealand company and in 2021, he partnered with Disney star Milo Manheim and YouTuber Mike Majlak to launch the Lolly dating app.

Harry Jowsey’s Net Worth

According to GorillaOverview, the Australian TV actor amassed $4.5 million of net worth. He owns a luxury condo in Los Angeles, California, which is $1.5 million. He also has a beach house on the Gold Coast, Australia, worth $500,000. Being a bit of an online personality, he charges up to £7,756 per Instagram post.

Harry Jowsey’s Struggle With Mental Health And Alcohol Abuse

From being a 20-year-old kid to a grown-up self-independent man, Harry Jowsey’s journey hasn’t been easy. In a 2021 interview with Forbes, Jowsey opened up about his struggles during his career. He said, “I was at university, but it wasn’t working for me. I wasn’t really happy. I was trying to become a model.” He then admitted that he signed up for a modeling agency, however, the sign-up fees and casting call photos were difficult for him financially. He added, “I spent all my money trying to get to like Sydney. I didn’t have a lot of money and was at university trying to figure it out.”

Jowsey further explained how the struggling time haunted him as he tried to self-harm himself. The star expressed, “I used to cut the top of my arm instead of the underneath. There is a scar there. I used to do the top of my arms because I didn’t want my parents to think that I was sad.”

He also shared his struggle with alcohol abuse during an episode of Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, “I was absolutely sideways 90% of the time. If you look at my eyes, I look very drunk. I look like I’ve got problems, and I did have a lot of problems.”

Harry Jowsey’s Dating History

Well, that’s the hot topic there. Jowsey’s dating history has been the most interesting thing about him. Although he’s been rumored with several women in the past, he made it official with Francesa Farago, Georgia Hassarati, and Rylee Arnold (speculated). He met Farago on Too Hot to Handle, however, parted ways in the show but reunited later. While the couple got engaged, it didn’t last long and they ended things in 2020. In 2022, Jowsey began dating Hassarati who was the contestant in season three of Too Hot to Handle. While the two parted ways after a few months, they rekindled in 2023, but it did not work for them again. They broke up when Harry accused her of cheating on him, however, Hassarati refuted the claims.

Jowsey was rumored to have dated American dancer Rylee Arnold, with whom he partnered up in Dancing With The Stars. However, neither of them confirmed if they were romantically involved.

At the time of Jowsey’s appearance in The Perfect Match Season 2, he paired up with Jessica, however, ended things within the show as he broke her trust.

