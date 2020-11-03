During Monday’s ‘Use Your Vote’ Night of Dancing With The Stars, actress Chrishell Stause and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, bid the show adieu. The duo was eliminated from the dance competition after judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough unanimously saved the other couple, Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten.

Advertisement

After being shown the exit from the reality show, Chrishell and Gleb opened up about how they feel on falling out from the race. The actress also opened up about how the show has helped her in her personal life in coming to terms with things in her life.

Advertisement

Speaking with ET Online after the shoot wrapped, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko opened up about the news of their eviction. Said Chrishell, “We knew this was gonna happen at one point. At this point I just feel like everyone is so great. Everyone is giving 100 percent. And so it really did feel like anyone could go, and it would be shocking whoever went home.”

Gleb added, “Honestly, I was shocked.” Praising Chrishell Stause efforts in the show, he continued, “But it doesn’t matter. I’m so proud of you. You’re my champ.”

Chrishell Stause also opened up about how the show helped it in her personal life. She said, “I feel like this show has been very therapeutic. We worked through so many things through this.”

For those who do not know, before getting on board the dance reality show, the actress was going through a not so good period in her personal life. She had a highly-publicized breakup with This Is Us actor Justin Hartley. Also, Stause lost her parents, Jeff and Renee, in the last two years. Her father died in April 2019 because of lung cancer, and her mom passed away in July this year owing to the same.

Talking more about the show, Chrishell Stause said the show is about opening up about your personal life in front of the cameras. She added that being pushed to confront your own emotions helped her grow in ways she didn’t expect. She said, “We’re in week eight, so I’ve had to talk about things that I didn’t necessarily want to talk about, and I’ve had to push myself. In doing that, it’s just freed me up a little bit.”

She continued, “I know it should be a sad moment right now, because of course I didn’t want to leave, but I’m so happy that I’ve had this experience and I’m so grateful. It’s a once in a lifetime experience and I’ll never forget it.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Must Read: Donald Trump Makes Fun Of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & Others Supporting Joe Biden In His MAGA Rally

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube