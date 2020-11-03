Donald Trump Makes Fun Of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & Others Supporting Joe Biden In His MAGA Rally

The situation is quite tensed in the US these days as the presidential election is around the corner. Many Hollywood celebs have been in support of Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This has irked Donald Trump, and he has grabbed eyeballs for all the wrong reasons. In yet another incident, several videos from his rally in Avoca, PA showed him trash-talking celebs including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and others.

This has really got many people angry with Trump. Something like this was not expected out of him. Continue reading further to know the entire scoop.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Donal Trump was speaking to a crowd of his own supporters while wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat when he made negative remarks. This brought on cheering and chanting from the in-person audience. “Now he’s got Lady Gaga,” he said about the singer supporting Joe Biden before the crowd starting booing

“Lady Gaga is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories…I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga,” Donal Trump continued before calling out Jon Bon Jovi, who has also publicly supported Joe Biden. “And Jon Bon Jovi, every time I see him he kisses my ass. ‘Oh, Mr. President…’ but he’ll get something out of it just like everyone is,” Donald Trump went on.

Trump even went on to boast about having a much bigger crowd than Biden and his supporters. He claimed that after the singers sing their songs at Biden events “the crowd will leave” before “Sleepy Joe’s up there talking.” He went on to mention other Biden supporters like Beyoncé, whom he incorrectly called “Beyoncee” and her husband JAY-Z, who he said “started using the F word” in front of a Democratic crowd in the past. “It was unbelievable. He was using the F word, F word, F word, and the crowd is going…” he said while putting his hands up to the sides of his head.

Donald Trump didn’t stop the bashing at singers. He also started trashing the NBA as well as Lakers star LeBron, who is also backing Joe Biden. “How about LeBron? I felt badly for LeBron,” he told his rally crowd, referring to the LA Lakers winning the NBA Finals Championship on Oct. 12. “Down 71 per cent. I didn’t watch one shot. I got bored, back forth, back forth. You know why? When they don’t respect our country, when they don’t respect our flag, nobody wants to watch.”

Check out the video below:

Donald Trump goes after Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Bon Jovi for supporting the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/m6MLHyTlwk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 2, 2020

Well, what do you think about Donald Trump’s trash-talking? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

