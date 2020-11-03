Keanu Reeves's 2015 Film 'Knock Knock' Achieves THIS Huge Feat On Netflix!

Keanu Reeves has delivered several blockbuster films in his time, from Bill & Ted to The Matrix to John Wick. However, some of his lesser-known movies are being rediscovered now on Netflix. The eternally youthful star’s 2015 flick Knock Knock is now dominating the streaming platform.

Knock Knock, a loose remake of 1977’s Death Game, was directed by Eli Roth. Even though the film may not be one of his most successful movies, the film has gathered approval ratings of 37 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, wherein the critical consensus reads, “Knock Knock brings a lot of talent to bear on its satirical approach to torture horror, but not effectively enough to overcome its repetitive story or misguidedly campy tone.”

Eli Roth’s directorial Knock Knock has now reached the seventh spot of the most-watched movie on Netflix in the US, reports FlixPatrol’s Top 10 chart. In the film, Keanu Reeves plays the role of a devoted father and happily married man. But his idyllic life began to destroy after he helped two stranded women, played by Lorenza Izzo and Ana de Armas when they knock on his door. His had to pay a heavy price for showing a kind gesture to these women, who go about destroying his life.

Knock Knock also marks as Ana de Arma’s first major US movie before her later breakout roles in the likes of Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out. She will be next seen in No Time to Die alongside Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves will now be seen in the upcoming instalment in The Matrix franchise, for which he is currently shooting in Berlin since August. Recently, the actor was spotted kissing his girlfriend Alexandra Grant when snapped outside the hotel. He has also seen sporting buzz cut hairstyle and a clean-shaven face.

The two have been spotted multiple times in Berlin and the photographs went viral. Alexandra and Keanu went public in November last year as a couple on the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet. Since then fans have been speculating when the two began dating.

Reports claim that Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been friends for years before they started seeing each other. She was responsible for the illustrations in Reeves’ books Ode to Happiness (2011) and Shadows (2016).

