It was during late September when Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcomed their son. While it was an open secret, the couple maintained mum on their newborn. Recently, it was even learnt that the duo has named their child after Joaquin’s late brother, River.

Now, for the first time, the Joker actor and Rooney have opened up about their son in public. They spoke about the 545 children who have yet to be reunited with their parents after being separated at the US-Mexico border, in People’s op-ed. There the couple addressed River by terming themselves as ‘new parents’.

As per op-ed, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara wrote, “As new parents, it’s unbearable to imagine what it would feel like to have our child taken away from us for a day, let alone years. But that’s the very situation those 545 children and their parents have been living through. As Americans, it’s our responsibility to continue paying attention to the plight of these families and get answers for why they still have not been located.”

“We have to ask ourselves: Is this the country that we want? Are these our values? How will it feel to explain to our son, when he asks us about this time and how we treated scared, defenseless children, some of whom may never see their parents again? For the sake of our nation’s character, I hope we will be able to tell him that America unequivocally rejected this cruelty and demanded that our representatives did everything in their power to find those missing parents.” Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara continued.

We wish the couple for their happy parenthood!

On the work front, the Joker actor has signed a historic role of Napoleon Bonaparte, a French Statesman and a military leader. The film has been titled as Kitbag and it will be helmed by Ridley Scott. Screenwriter David Scarpa is working on the story of the film. The news has been reported by EW. As per Deadline, the story behind the title traces to an old saying “There is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag.”

