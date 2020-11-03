JusticeForJohnnyDepp: Johnny Depp Fans SLAM Judge, Claim He’s Connected To Amber Heard

After a long wait, the judge has finally declared verdict on the Johnny Depp libel suit yesterday. The legal battle was filed by the Fantastic Beasts actor against NGN over their ‘wife-beater’ claims. While many thought JD has the upper hand over Amber Heard, the ruling proved otherwise.

For the unversed, the judge yesterday declared that The Sun’s claim of ‘wife-beater’ was substantially true and hence, they cannot be sued for libel. “I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely as well as the overarching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account. In those circumstances, parliament has said that a defendant has a complete defence,” he declared.

As expected, fans were disappointed as soon as they heard the verdict. Ever since #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been trending with fans slamming Amber Heard. Many are even worried about Johnny Depp’s career post this harsh verdict. The actor was currently shooting for JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts 3.

A Johnny Depp fan made a serious allegation on Twitter mentioning that the judge is connected to Amber Heard. “Yes, Johnny has lost the trial. But as we all see, it might actually be what we needed. EVERYONE IS FURIOUS. WE FOUND OUT JUDGE NICOL IS CONNECTED TO HEARD. THE #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and #JohnnyDepp are TRENDING. WE HAVE THE ATTENTION. WE HAVE FACTS. WE HAVE SUPPORT!” he tweeted.

– pic.twitter.com/Axg5A18x9b — 🍩𝔈𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔱•ᴅᴇᴘᴘʜᴇᴀᴅ🍩 (@Insanitired) November 2, 2020

Another wrote, “Never mistake law for justice. Justice is an ideal, and law is a tool. Today, the biggest tool in law is Judge Andrew Nicol. Plant your flag of support Pirate flag.”

A fan lifted spirits of all the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor’s fans. He tweeted, “Many of the loudest voices on Twitter today following the news are on Depp’s side, with #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trending on social media, first in the UK and then worldwide.” The Internet is Demanding Justice For Johnny Depp.”

“Many of the loudest voices on Twitter today following the news are on Depp’s side, with #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trending on social media, first in the UK and then worldwide.” The Internet is Demanding Justice For Johnny Depp https://t.co/BJY7TqHeTU — 𝚌𝚊𝚛𝚙𝚎༉ | I STAND WITH JD (@deppboss) November 2, 2020

Another wrote, “I just want to applause Johnny Depp for having the courage to tell the truth. He gave strength to real victims. Be strong Johnny. You are so loved. Two hearts #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.”

I just want to applause Johnny Depp for having the courage to tell the truth. He gave strength to real victims. Be strong Johnny. You are so loved. 💕#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/KY1MXYwqgG — zeke (@daisylandq) November 2, 2020

“This is a Johnny Depp appreciation tweet. He is loved, he is valid and he is believed. I just hope he knows how much support he has behind him because he’s not alone in this. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp,” wrote another.

This is a Johnny Depp appreciation tweet. He is loved, he is valid and he is believed. I just hope he knows how much support he has behind him because he’s not alone in this.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/YjeDsbDiyH — Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) November 2, 2020

What is your take on Johnny Depp libel suit and Amber Heard’s claims? Share with us in the comment section below.

