Today’s morning has brought pleasant news of Cardi B and Offset fans as both have decided to reconcile officially. One can say that it was already on the cards given their public appearances in the last few days.

Advertisement

In 2017, the duo married secretly and back in September this year, the WAP singer had filed a divorce from her husband. But it was only in the last month when both were spotted together. Be it Cardi’s 28th birthday celebrations or the recent Halloween party, it was pretty clear that couple’s PDA is a sign of them getting back together.

Advertisement

According to online court records reviewed by The Times, on Monday, Cardi B withdrew her divorce petition against Offset. It was filed in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court. The hearing on the matter will take place on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cardi B recently ended up steering a controversy when she accidentally posted a n*de of herself. However, what also grabbed attention was the fact that she was sleeping on the bed alongside Offset that night.

The Taki Taki rapper herself made the revelation. Cardi was left embarrassed after the nude went viral in no time. She did not even have the chance to remove it as it was over the social media platform within seconds. Addressing the row in an Insta live, she said, “I’m leaning in the f***king bed, right? And I’m telling Offset, “Yo I feel like…I’m taking the f***ing picture and then I f***ing press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like “Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading!”

Post that row, she even officially confirmed her reconciliation with hubby. Talking about it, Cardi had said in her Insta live, “I’m just a crazy b*tch. One day, I’m happy and the next day I want to beat a nigga up and fu*kin, ‘I’m gonna teach ya ass motherf*ckin, I ain’t playin’ with you. You’re gonna see.’ And then it’s like, I don’t know, I just start missing…”

She continued, “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I’m saying? It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d*ck. And it’s just like, I don’t know.”

Must Read: Cardi B Slips Into A S*xy Scarlet Witch For Halloween & We Can’t Resist Confessing God Is Truly A Woman



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube