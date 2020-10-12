Cardi B & Offset Reunite For WAP Singer's GRAND Birthday Bash, Are They Back Together?

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, professionally known as Cardi B, recently turned 28 and the rapper had celebrated one larger-than-life party at Las Vegas. At the big birthday bash was Offset, her husband and the father of her daughter, Kulture.

Advertisement

Reportedly, several celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Floyd Mayweather, Meek Mill, The Weeknd and many others were in attendance at the big birthday bash. Offset had also shared a few videos on his Instagram story, where Cardi was seen dancing on top of him on the dance floor.

Advertisement

A source said to E!Online, “The Weeknd had his own table and Teyana Taylor was seated there with him. Kylie Jenner arrived with a small group of friends and was incredibly friendly and social with all the party guests who were excited to meet her.”

The insider also said, “a marching band greeted Megan by playing ‘WAP.'” Cardi B arrived at the party after her guests, and it was held at AREA 15. The theme of the party was, Sahara Desert and had live camels present at the venue. The source had also said that there was a photo booth as well that took live photos of guests.

Cardi B and Offset have been on on-again-off-again in recent years. They got married in 2017 and almost got divorced in 2018. However, they reconciled a year later.

Last year, the rapper during an interview with Vogue, said, “My thing is, everybody on social media acts like relationships is perfect. And that’s crazy to me. I’m around so many women, and there’s always a woman talking about how she loves her man, but her man is not financially stable, or she has a problem with his mom, or the sex is not as good anymore. Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it.”

The two once again broke up last month after the 28-year-old rapper filed for divorce, but now they seemed to be cosy again in videos posted on his Instagram Stories. They were even photographed kissing and packing on the PDA. It’s unclear as to the duo has officially reconciled their romance. Furthermore, TMZ reports that Offset had bought Cardi B a Rolls Royce truck for her birthday.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Welcomes A New Member To Her Family & You’d Want To Cuddle Him!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube