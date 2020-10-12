Jennifer Aniston is always grabbing eyeballs either because of her relationships or because of her new projects. But, this time she is in the headlines yet again and the reason is too cute. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about all her activities.

Well, we all know Aniston‘s love for pets, and she has a new addition in her family. We are in awe of this new member, and even the actress cannot get enough of him. Continue reading further to get all the details you need about this new member.

Jennifer Aniston took to social media on Sunday with a shot of her new puppy, Lord Chesterfield. With adorable snaps of her puppy, she captioned the image as, “Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes.”

Check out Jennifer Aniston’s post below:

Jennifer Aniston also posted a clip in which the young pooch was seen resting with a bone. “Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have?” said the Friends star. The post received a series of friendly responses from Aniston’s famous friends, like Julianne Moore, Rita Wilson, Poppy Delevingne, Millie Bobby Brown, Maria Sharapova and Beth Stern all chimed in with good wishes.

Moore wrote, ‘Oh my goodness!!’ while Stern called Lord Chesterfield ‘the cutest ever’ and Sharapova added, ‘Love at first sight.’

Jennifer Aniston is owner to two other dogs: pitbull Sophie and Schnauzer mix Clyde. She formerly owned a German Shepard named Dolly (who died last year) with her ex-husband, The Leftovers star Justin Theroux.

Well, we are already in love with Jennifer’s new four-legged addition to her family. We are sure that even fans want to see more of Lord Chesterfield in the actresses Instagram posts henceforth. What do you think about this cute little puppy? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

