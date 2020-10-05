Millie Bobby Brown is one of the best teenage actors that the world has. The beauty rose to fame with her stint in Stranger Things. The actress portrays the role of Eleven in The Duffer Brothers’ teenage horror series. But did you know she had also auditioned for a role in Game Of Thrones? Just not that, she was about to quit acting after she was rejected.

Yes, you heard that right! It is really hard to imagine someone like Millie getting rejected. Given the choice of roles, she has been offered in Godzilla and the recent, Enola Holmes – can this even be true? But things weren’t so easy before Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown has opened all about it on The Jimmy Fallon Show. She has been creating a lot of noise over her funny yet amazing performance on Katy Perry’s Hot & Cold. But now, this Game Of Thrones unknown fact has popped up and it’s leaving our minds spinning.

The Stranger Things actress mentioned how she was getting a lot of ‘no’ before the horror show finally worked out. She was literally auditioning for ‘anything.’ Millie Bobby Brown continued, “I then auditioned for Game of Thrones and I got a ‘no’ for that. That’s kind of when I was like, ‘Oh, this is really difficult’ and um, I guess I really wanted that role.”

She then decided to give herself one last chance before she finally quits acting. “I auditioned (for Stranger Things) and two months later they got back to us and said, ‘Hey we’d love to Skype with you’ and I Skyped with them, and the rest is history.”

Millie Bobby Brown will be seen next in Stranger Things 4. The filming has just begun last week, and the actress shared a clapper board on her Insta post leaving fans excited.

Talking about the same, Millie shared, “I can’t wait to get back to work. I’ve missed playing Eleven so much. She’s always such a challenge to play and I just miss work to be honest with you.”

Well, Millie Bobby Brown being rejected for Game Of Thrones? We’ll need time to deal with this fact. But that also leaves us wondering if she auditioned for Arya Stark. What do you all think?

