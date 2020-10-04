Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy is one of the most loved franchises but the second instalment, The Dark Knight holds a special place in everyone’s heart. And there’s a reason behind it and it’s Heath Ledger’s superlative performance as Joker.

Advertisement

Before the release of The Dark Knight, everyone doubted if Heath would surpass the bar set by Jack Nicholson’s Joker. But upon the film’s release, everyone was left surprised and the rest is history!

Advertisement

Owing to such a performance and as initially planned, Christopher Nolan was supposed to feature Joker in The Dark Knight Rises too but unfortunately, it wasn’t possible due to Heath Ledger’s tragic death. As there was no question of replacing Heath’s character, Nolan had decided to reprise the character with the help of CGI and the deleted scenes from the previous instalment.

But afterwards, Christopher Nolan decided to drop the idea as he thought, it would have been a disrespect to Heath Ledger.

Well, we must say that was really a great decision taken by Nolan and he deserves respect for it!

Meanwhile, The Dark Knight Rises released in 2012, became the highest-grossing instalment of The Dark Knight trilogy with a sum of $1.08 billion. While the film ended the series successfully, fans complained about the goofy voice of Bane played by Tom Hardy. As he is seen sporting a mask in the entire film, the effect for his voice was justifiable.

Going into more detail on Bane’s voice, Tom Hardy once revealed that his character’s voice was inspired by the late actor, Richard Burton. “Bane is somebody who’s in tremendous pain all the time. So he had an older voice. Which is sort of Richard Burton, I suppose, you know. Slightly florid, camp English villain … in many ways, but just off-centre,” Hardy quotes as per The Dark Knight Rises’ blu-ray special additions.

Tom Hardy further adds that Bane needed a Latin touch as the character’s origins are rooted in South America prison. He confessed of taking inspiration from traveller and bare-knuckle boxing champion, Bartley Gorman. “Taking that into mind, I looked at original Latin … sort of Romany Gypsy. And there was a character, Bartley Gorman … the bare-knuckle fighter, and that’s where the accent comes from that I use in the film,” the actor adds further.

(Credits- IMDb)

Must Read: Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland To Ft. Alongside Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube