Christian Bale To Revamp Batman Only On THIS Condition & It Involves Christopher Nolan

Once we are back to the theatres, there is too much of the iconic Batman waiting for us. We aren’t complaining, in fact, that has kept us all going through this phase. Adding to it is the news today. Christopher Nolan’s Batman Christian Bale, has hinted a possibility of him making an appearance in The Flash but there is a condition. The condition will make you adore his bond with the Tenet filmmaker, and below is all you need to know about the same.

Bale who starred in Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy took the audience by storm with his interpretation of the Gotham’s superhero. The films not just impressed the critics, but were success stories at the Box Office too.

There are already reports of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck returning in their bat suits to fight the evil. Amid that, it is being said that Christian Bale is also contemplating his return to Gotham. But as per We Got This Covered, the 46-year-old star will only make the appearance in The Flash if Christopher Nolan approves.

Yes, you read that right. Christian Bale does not want to take over Batman again without the blessings of Nolan who initially gave him the character back in the days. As per reports, Bale is lining up for Justice League solo Flash movie that is set for a 2022 release.

The source said, “The 46-year-old doesn’t want to have a negative impact on his own stint as the Caped Crusader, but if Nolan gives his blessing, then talks could realistically move to an advanced stage in the near future.” We don’t see any reason for Christopher Nolan to not give the nod. In that case, this will be a treat for the fans of Christian Bale.

Meanwhile, there are several Batman projects in the making. While Robert Pattinson is all set to play the character for the first time in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Ben Affleck is also making a return in the Justice League. Michael Keaton is also set to wear the Batsuit again, and now Christian Bale is an addition to the already long list. It is also a question about how three actors will play the same part in one film. But anywho, we told you, too much of Batman is waiting on the other side, be prepared!

