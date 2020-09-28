Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, is hospitalised after bleeding constantly. She has been posting a series of worrying updates about her high-risk pregnancy while she is hospitalised. Accidentally, she had revealed that she is hospitalized and leaked her hospital room phone number.

The 34-year-old beauty on Sunday posted a picture on her Twitter handle from her hospital room which featured the phone number. After the picture was uploaded, she received a lot of phone calls to her room before realizing the blunder. However, she has now deleted the picture after realizing her mistake. Chrissy posted yet another tweet wherein she laughed at her own mistake.

“Lol, I accidentally posted the phone number to my hospital room on Instagram so I have to move. I appreciate the phone calls though you little sweetie pies,” she wrote.

Lol I accidentally posted the phone number to my hospital room on Instagram so I have to move, I appreciate the phone calls though you little sweetie pies — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2020

After Chrissy Teigan’s tweet, several fans and followers expressed their concern on Twitter. One user tweeted, “Omg. You’re in the hospital? Please feel better. Sending love and positive energy,” while another user tweeted, “I’m just praying for you and baby, Chrissy. My daughter went through this 4 1/2 years ago and everything turned out perfectly. Stay strong.”

“I kind of wish I had called you at the moment. But seriously please take care and rest. Keeping you in my thoughts, I hope this is just for iron infusions or something that helps you feel better,” one user tweeted.

“I’m sorry that you’re in the hospital! Sending you positive thoughts and prayers. I was hoping that your placenta was going to move like mine did with my oldest. I was on bed rest for 3 months because of bleeding,” another worrying user tweeted.

Meanwhile, some other users gave a lighthearted response to Chrissy Teigan’s tweet for accidentally leaking her hospital room phone number. “Feel very bad for the next person who gets that room. Or happy for them, if they’re lonely,” one user wrote jokingly.

Must Read: Game Of Thrones’ Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson & Kelsey Henson Welcome First Child

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube