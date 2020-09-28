Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s romance has been one heck of a love story. It wouldn’t be wrong to term it like a fairytale romance but unfortunately, not with a happy ending. The two have been in an on and off relationship for years. But, in 2018, much to everyone’s surprise, they call it quits. And just months after their split, Bieber wed Hailey Baldwin. Well, the Ice cream singer has been on the Ellen DeGeneres show many times and has spoken about her relationship with the Baby singer.

The first time when Gomez was on the show, she had rubbished the rumours of her dating Justin. She even went on to say that Bieber was like her brother. Obviously, after the world knew about their romance and when Selena was on The Ellen DeGeneres show again, she confessed a lot of things. Continue reading further for one of the most honest confession.

In the 2011 appearance of Selena Gomez on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host asked the singer if Justin Bieber was the romantic one? Ellen further inquired, “But I would assume you also have a part in some of that too because you hear about him, you know, Staples Center, where he rents out the Staples Center, he does all these big, huge sweeping things. What do you do?” To this, the singer replied, “My favourite is that mine doesn’t get out.”

Selena further said, “That’s my favourite. Obviously, that’s very sweet, but I like to do things that are a little bit different, and he always gets mad because everything he does gets out. He’s like, ‘How come nobody knows what you do?’ I’m like, ‘I’m just saying, I’m good that way.”

“Because they’re more personal,” Ellen DeGeneres confirmed, “and ultimately, that’s the most important thing, because all of those little, small gestures are really the most important.” Well, it looks like while Justin Bieber might be giving his wife plenty of flashy dates, Selena Gomez is sure to treat her next boyfriend to more secretive and personal gifts.

