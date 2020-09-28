



Gwyneth Paltrow may be 48 but she’s living her life no less than she is in her 20s. The beauty recently created a lot of noise when she revealed about learning to give a bl*wjob. None other than, Robe Lowe’s wife taught her the skills. The actress has now posed nude on her birthday. To begin with, she’s clearly ageing like a fine wine.

The Iron Man actress took to her Instagram and shared her bare body picture. She could be seen standing amidst hell lot of trees. Gwyneth wrapped her right hand across her chest to hide her private part. The other hand was seen on her face, as she posed to a happy look.

On the other hand, Gwyneth Paltrow picked up her right leg and kept them in the air to hide her lower parts. Her ass was partially visible in the sideway look and fans kept drooling. There were no accessories on her body apart from a watch. The Avengers actress kept her hair loose.

Gwyneth Paltrow captioned her post, “In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. #goopgenes”

We would we lying if we didn’t confess how jealous we are. Gwyneth Paltrow at 48 possesses the toned body of our dreams! However, her daughter Apple was left embarrassed.

As soon as Apple noticed the picture on Instagram, she hilariously commented, “MOM”

Courteney Cox, Ashley Graham, Lea Michele, Rachel Zoe were some celebrity friends who wished the actress in the comments section.

“Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways,” commented Courteney Cox.

Ashley Graham wrote, “Oh hellllllo Bday girl”

Ali Wentworth had a hilarious take to Gwyneth Paltrow’s post. HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN. Way to photoshop your face on my body!” she wrote.

Lea Michele commented, “Happy Birthday GP!”

Rachel Zoe too took to the comments section and wrote, “Never looked better Birthday (queen emoji).”

Check out the picture below:

