Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who is known for her part as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Chris Martin and how they co-parent their kids – Apple (16) and Apple (14) – together. Read on to know what the actress had to say about it.

For those who do not know, Gwyneth married Chris in October 2002 and married in December 2003. At the time of the wedding, Paltrow was pregnant with their first child. Apple was born in May 2004 and Moses in April 2006. In April 2015, Paltrow filed for divorce, and it was finalized in July 2016.

During a digital interview with The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday (September 22), Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her relationship with her ex Chris Martin. She said, “I mean it’s so interesting because in a way my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was. So I do think that it can be done. I was really lucky because I had a doctor who kind of gave us a rubric for how to do it and luckily he’s writing a book and I think it’s coming out next year, thank goodness, because it really kind of lays out the tenants of how you do it and it’s a little bit unsurprising right? You have to have radical accountability.”

She continued, “You have to know that every relationship is 50/50. No matter what you think, how you think you were wronged, or how bad you perceive the other person’s actions, or whatever the case may be. If you are brave enough to take responsibility for your half and really look at your own garbage and your own trauma and how it’s presenting in the world and in your relationship then there really is somewhere to go and something to learn and something to heal. You are also holding the other person in this sphere of humanity. We are all part good and part bad, it’s not binary, we are all grey area.”

Talking about co-parenting their kids together, Gwyneth Paltrow said, “We all are trying our best. I really wanted my kids to not be traumatized, if it were possible. Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from but if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it. And you take a deep breath and you look the person In the eye and you remember your pact and you smile and you hug and you make a hug and recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster.”

She added, “It’s like you’re ending a marriage but you’re still in a family. That’s how it will be forever. Some days it’s not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days but I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what’s best for them. We have this idea that just because we break up we can’t love the things about the person anymore that we loved and that’s not true.”

This level of maturity is sure to give the kids the perfect environment to grow and flourish as good human beings.

