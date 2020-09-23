Love is in the air, and New York has loads of it thanks to Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. The lovebirds while on a recent lunch date in the city were once again caught on camera indulging in some PDA. Don’t believe us that 41-year-old actress, who used to be privates about her personal life, did it? Well, scroll down and have a look at the picture!

On Tuesday, September 22, the much in love couple were clicked sneaking in a kiss while dining out in the open in The Big Apple. The couple was setting #couplegoals during this date, and we are just happy for them.

While dining, Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. chose to eat side-by-side, a clear sign that the lovebirds are enjoying the honeymoon stage of their relationship. Check out the picture of the couple sharing the most recent PDA kiss below:

For the outing, Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. coordinated and wore similar outfits. Katie wore a navy coat, a plain black top and straight fit jeans. On the other hand, Emilio donned a long navy blue-grey coat, a similar shade shirt and dark jeans.

Emilio completed his look with a retro plaid caddy hat, formal shoes and a white face mask. Katie accessorized her look with black shades, black loafers and a black shoulder bag. She was also snapped carrying along a brown paper bag.

We are sure loving this couple’s fall/winter look – what about you?

This isn’t the first time Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. have shown their love for each other in public. On Monday, the actress and celebrity chef were snapped walking hand-in-hand in NYC after they took a ride in Emilio’s red Pontiac from Katie’s home to Wall Street. Last week, the lovebirds were photographed getting cosy on a bench in Central Park.

For those who do not know, since she split with ex-husband Tom Cruise in 2012, this is the first time Katie Holmes has been so open about being romantically linked to anyone. Talking about Emilio Vitolo Jr., he works at Ballato in SoHo.

