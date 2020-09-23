Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill starrer Enola Holmes, that had become one of the most anticipated films across the globe, finally released on Netflix. The film, while is getting great reviews from the critics, has made netizens fall in love with it. People are celebrating this new Holmes in the family, and well, we are with them. Read on to know what everyone has to say about this new Netflix original.

Enola Holmes is a fictional character from the iconic Sherlock Holmes’ family. Enola is Sherlock’s sister, and the film takes us on a ride with her. Henry plays Sherlock while Sam Claflin plays the elder brother to both, Mycroft Holmes.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown in the titular part, the film is based on the novel by Nancy Springer. Twitterati right now is flooding in with love for the film. Many have appreciated Millie as Enola. But what has caught our attention is netizens applauding Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes.

A Twitter user wrote, “Halfway through Enola Holmes and all I can think about is how much I’d love to see a universe with this #henrycavill is so good as Sherlock”. Another wrote, “#EnolaHolmesNetflix is a lot of fun. Millie Bobby Brown as a #EnolaHolmes is indeed something. Everyone knows Mycroft and Sherlock, but Enola, Enola definitely deserves our attention. I really want more of this”.

While the first Enola Holmes film has just released, many are already asking for a part 2. A user wrote, “JUST FINISHED #EnolaHolmes AND I AM IN SHOCKED I NEED A PART 2 BUT JUST FOR THE CAST AND THE AMAZING ACTING!!!”

Below are a few reactions compiled:

Tell us what you review of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill starrer Enola Holmes is in the comments section below. Also let us know if you also want a part 2 already, we are all ears.

