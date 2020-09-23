Kylie Jenner is the ultimate fashionista to look forward too. The biggest proof of it is the KendallXKylie collection on Forever 21, that most girls die to have their hands on. Not just us, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela finds her inspiration in the reality star too. So much that she ended up copying her entire dress!

Yes, you heard that right. The dress in question is a hot pink revealing number that Kylie donned on her 21st birthday. She was spotted for her birthday bash in Los Angeles looking like a total snack. Jenner’s dress seemed to be a wrap-around piece. It had a deep plunging neckline with a twisted detailing across the chest line. There was a bow across the right side of the waist and the length of the dress went asymmetrical across the thigh.

Kylie Jenner paired up her dress with a pair of pink velvet heels, with criss-cross detailing around the ankle. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians diva opted for a no-accessory look in order to keep all the attention on the hot pink attire.

For makeup, Kylie Jenner went for subtle pinkish tones. Nude eyes with loads of mascara, pinkish blush and nude lips completed her face makeup. A slicked back low pony with side partition made her look like a super sophisticated fashionista. Urvashi Rautela gave her own touch to the entire piece.

It remains unknown to who designed Urvashi’s dress. There was no visible credit on any post of that she shared of the outfit. Meanwhile, her attire had a super-thin knot across the chest. The waist part was comparatively more revealing than that of Kylie Jenner. There was also a bow detailing on the right side.

Urvashi paired her attire with black peep-toes boots. She left her strands loose on one side. Dangle earrings, a necklace, couple of finger rings completed her look.

The actress wore this outfit during the Pagalpanti promotions. Smokey eyes, nude tones on the face with lipstick of a similar shade consisted of her face makeup.

Well, clearly this was a copy of Kylie’s dress but who do you feel looked better? Share with us in the poll right below!

Polls Kylie Jenner VS Urvashi Rautela Fashion Face-Off: Who wore the pink satin dress better? Kylie, duhh!

I like Urvashi! View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Dakota Johnson VS Malaika Arora Fashion Face-Off Part 2: Who’s The Real Gucci Diva?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube