Emmy 2020: FRIENDS’ Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox To Zendaya & Jameela Jalil – Red Carpet Looks From Home!

The coronavirus pandemic has been delaying the awards season for long now. Starting from the MET Gala to the Cannes film festival, nothing’s happening as per the usual schedule. But the Emmy Awards team has finally managed to pull it off. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, this season was a ‘from home’ edition. But that didn’t stop our favourites divas from showing off their best looks.

From Jennifer Aniston to Zendaya and Jameela Jalil – all of the Hollywood beauties treated fans with some tempting looks. Starting with the FRIENDS’ star, Jennifer initially shared a picture of herself sitting at home in some super comfy clothes. However, the highlight remained her face mask and the glass of champagne in her hand. “Emmys prep… in my other mask… Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year,” she captioned the post.

Jennifer Aniston was later seen in a black sultry dress alongside Jimmy Kimmel. She complimented her attire with a glamorous neckpiece and black strappy heels. It was a happy day for Spider-Man actress Zendaya too.

Zendaya wore a purple Christopher John Rogers outfit. The attire consisted of a black bodice with a plunging neckline and a high-waisted balloon skirt. She complimented her attire with a matching neckpiece and black and silver Bulgari and Christian Louboutin stilettos. By the way, congratulations to the beauty for winning the award for best lead actress in a drama for Euphoria.

FRIENDS actress Courteney Cox left it on the fans to decide what she should wear at the Emmy Awards 2020. The first outfit consisted of a beige top, paired with up blue denim and stilettos. The one other one included a pink sweater, navy blue denim and black boots. Well, we’re sure she’d look good in whatever she would opt for anyways.

Jameela Jalil gave a rather hilarious twist to her Emmy 2020 outfit. She mentioned how there was no need for a bra or heels. The beauty slipped into comfy wear including white top, pyjamas and a colourful jacket.

Regina King took the stage to support the Black Lives Matter protests. She wore a ‘Justice For Breonna Taylor’ t-shirt and paired it up with a fuchsia pink blazer. The Watchmen actress later donned a beautiful Schiaparelli gown and showcased her stylish avatar.