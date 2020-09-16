Dakota Johnson VS Malaika Arora Fashion Face-Off Part 2: Who’s The Real Gucci Diva?

Clearly, there’s way more than what meets the eye. We began our fashion face-off sessions with a war between Hollywood’s Dakota Johnson and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. Now, we have come across another similar outfit. Check out all the deets below!

The outfit in question is an exclusive wear from Gucci. It has a mixture of pastels, and it’s quirky, trendy – everything that a woman wants to be in! The long-sleeve chiffon dress featuring ‘Trompe L’Oeil Sequin Detail’ is from the 2016 Spring collection. It is being sold for $3825 online. When converted into INR, that is around 2 lakhs 82 thousand.

Dakota Johnson wore the dress during her appearance on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2016. She looked adorable yet hot in the outfit. The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress went raw with her attire that had a deep plunging neckline. It had a cute bow detailing across the waist.

Dakota Johnson paired her attire with golden strappy block heels. There wasn’t a single piece of accessory, and it helped keep the entire attention on the beautiful dress. Red lipstick was all she needed to complete her look. She left her wavy shoulder-length hair loose. Malaika Arora wore the same dress and gave it a stylish twist!

The Dabangg actress wore the same dress in April 2016 (yes, the same year). Malaika Arora seemed to have fixed the neckline, given the fact that the bow detailing ran across just below the chest area. She kept her look minimal with just a finger band and black stilettos.

Malaika gave a wavy touch to her long hair and kept it sideways. Kohl eyes, eyeliner, minimal blush and pinkish nude lips completed her look.

We have made our mind and have decided who the winner for us is! What about you? Vote below in the poll section right away.

Polls Malaika VS Dakota Face-Off: And The Winner Is....? Malaika, for sure!

Undoubtedly, Dakota Johnson! View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train Gets A New Passenger In Andrew Koji, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube