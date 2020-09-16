Chris Pratt & Ex-Wife Anna Faris Sell Their LA Home For THIS Whopping Sum

Chris Pratt and his ex-wife, Anna Faris have sold their marital home in Los Angeles. The ex-couple, who parted ways in 2017, sold their 4,700 square foot LA mansion for a whopping $4.75 million. The house was put up for sale in 2018. Read on to know more.

The ex-couple met in early and began dating shortly after. After getting engaged in late 2008, the two exchanged vows on July 9, 2009. The ex-couple announced their separation in August 2017, and their divorce was finalized in November 2018. Pratt and Faris share an 8-year-old son Jack.

As per a report on ET, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris purchased the Hollywood Hills West home in 2013 for 3.3 million using a trust. Billy Rose and Natasha Barrett of The Agency were the listing agents of the property.

Talking about the $4.75 million property, the two-story Mediterranean-style house was built in 1979. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris did renovation that included adding a gated driveway, wood-beamed ceilings and a den with a wet bar.

The 4,700 square foot home also features a master suite with custom walk-in closets and a steam room. Some of the other feature present on the property are a tennis court and a saltwater swimming pool and spa.

Post their split, both Chris Patt and Anna Faris have moved on romantically. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor married Katherine Schwarzenegger last year. The couple was blessed with a beautiful baby girl recently, who they named Lyla. The Scary Movie actress, who began dating cinematographer Michael Barrett in September 2017, confirmed their engagement in February this year.

